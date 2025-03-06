Books and literature

Warren County board votes to defund 200-year-old Front Royal library

At public meetings, the majority of residents speaking have urged the county to continue the library

By Drew Wilder, News4 Northern Virginia Reporter and Julie Carey, News4 Northern Virginia Bureau Chief

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of a proposal to defund the historic Samuels Public Library in Front Royal and threaten its ability to stay open.

The library was the 2024 Virginia Library of the Year.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The library is a nonprofit overseen by a board of trustees, but it counts on the county for about 70% of its operating budget. The board has been trying to gain more control over the library after some residents complained about certain books in the collection.

At public meetings, the majority of residents speaking have urged the county to keep the library open.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

On Tuesday night, the board 4-1 to withhold funding.

The library has provided public access to learning for more than 200 years, according to the library website. It now serves "more than 41,000 people in the County of Warren," and in the past year saw "more than 127,000 visitors, over 400,000 checkouts, and hosted 542 programs that saw 19,194 attendees."

Education Jan 27

Free speech organizations denounce Education Department's calling book bans a ‘hoax'

Spotsylvania County Nov 14, 2023

New book ban proposal tabled in Spotsylvania County

Mar 23, 2023

Library Association Reports Record Book Ban Attempts in 2022

This article tagged under:

Books and literatureVirginia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us