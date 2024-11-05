Live updates: Americans choose a president and much more on Election Day 2024

What to Know
- Nov. 5, 2024 is Election Day in the United States.
- Residents in most states have been voting for weeks; as of Oct. 31, nearly 60 million mail and early in-person ballots had been cast across the country.
- Polls have shown the presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris to be neck and neck.
- It may take as long as a week for the NBC News Decision Desk to project a presidential winner.
- Other key races across the country will determine the balance of power in Congress.
- Ten states have abortion-related measures on the ballot, a key issue experts say has driven voter turnout in early voting.
To keep up with the latest local election coverage, watch NBC 4 Washington News on your favorite streaming platforms or follow along here.
Follow live updates below.