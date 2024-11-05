Live updates: Follow the latest from Election Day in DC, Maryland, Virginia

What to Know
- It's Tuesday, Nov. 5 — Election Day. In the D.C. area, that means watch parties and heightened security. Streets near Howard University are shut down for Kamala Harris’ election night watch party. Here’s a full list of street closures.
- Meanwhile, Election Day freebies around the DMV include discounted rides to the polls, food deals and drink specials.
- In the presidential race, all eyes will be on voters in seven battleground states
- In D.C., polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Many eyes are on Ward 8, where Councilmember Trayon White decided to continue his re-election pursuit despite facing a federal bribery charge. Ward 7 and at-large D.C. Council seats are contested, while Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton is likely to win her 18th term. Plus, Initiative 83 could change how future elections are conducted.
- In Maryland, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The U.S. Senate race between former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Democratic Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is the biggest one to watch. Also on the ballot, Question 1 asks voters to approve or reject a measure to enshrine reproductive freedom into the state constitution.
- In Virginia, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, the incumbent, is facing Republican challenger Hung Cao. We’re also closely watching the competitive U.S. House races in Virginia's 7th and 10th districts that could help determine the balance of power in Congress.
- Still need to vote? Check our D.C., Maryland and Virginia voters' guides for info on same-day registration, polling places, voter ID laws and more.
- And remember: If you’re in line when the polls close, stay in line. It’s your right to be able to vote if you’re in line.
Follow live updates below.