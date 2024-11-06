Live updates: Trump retakes White House, Harris expected to speak at Howard

What to Know Former President Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to win the 2024 presidential election, NBC News projects.

VP Kamala Harris didn't address supporters at her Howard University watch party last night and is expected to speak later today.

Harris won D.C., Maryland and Virginia's electoral votes, while battleground states including Wisconsin and Pennsylvania went for Trump. See a map with live results here.

In Maryland, Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, a Democrat, won the open U.S. Senate seat, defeating former Gov. Larry Hogan, NBC News projected.

In Virginia, incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine is keeping his seat, defeating GOP challenger Hung Cao, NBC News projected.

Some streets near Howard University remained shut down after Harris’ election night watch party.

