Virginia primary: Voters to weigh in on General Assembly, prosecutors

Virginia voters head to the polls for a primary election on Tuesday after redistricting forced a record number of retirements in the General Assembly and created high-profile contests between incumbents of the same party.

The winners will face off in a November general election that will decide control of the closely divided General Assembly. Republicans are aiming for a complete lock on the commonwealth’s legislative agenda by winning back the state Senate, which Democrats now control by a 22-18 majority. In 2021, Republicans won a narrow 52-48 majority in the House of Delegates and swept every statewide constitutional office.

Voters also will weigh in on commonwealth’s attorneys, sheriffs and the chairs of boards of supervisors.

Here’s info on how you can cast your ballot and what to expect on election night.

Is there a primary in my area? Am I registered to vote? Where do I go to vote? When are the polls open?

The Virginia Board of Elections has a map and a list of places with primary elections on Tuesday.

Go here to look up where your polling place is. Go here to check your voter registration status. It’s too late to apply to get a mail-in ballot.

Virginia now has same-day voter registration. People who aren’t already registered to vote can vote using a provisional ballot. These ballots aren’t immediately processed by vote-counting machines; rather, they are subject to approval by the local electoral board before they are counted. Go here for more information.

Voters must provide an acceptable form of identification or sign an identity confirmation statement. Go here for additional information.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone who’s in line by 7 p.m. will be able to vote.

For a sample ballot, check the website of your county or city.

Can I vote for a candidate from any party?

Yes. Virginia has open primaries, which means voters can vote for anyone regardless of their registered political party. Voters choose a party ballot, and the choice is recorded.

What are some of the biggest races to watch?

The election results in the House of Delegates and state Senate are expected to be dramatic, with high turnover in both chambers.

Democratic Senate Races:

District 29 (southern Prince William and northern Stafford): Del. Elizabeth Guzman is challenging incumbent Sen. Jeremy McPike.

District 33 (southern Fairfax and northern Prince William): Former delegate and lieutenant governor nominee Hala Ayala is trying to get back into the legislature by running against former delegate and gubernatorial hopeful Jennifer Carroll Foy. They both were first elected in 2017, turning their red House seats blue.

District 37 (eastern Fairfax): Longtime senator Chap Petersen, first elected in 2007 after serving two terms in the House of Delegates, is facing Saddam Salim, a more progressive candidate.

Republican Senate Races:

District 1 (Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah): This newly created seat attracted longtime Republican Del. Dave LaRock to run. He will face seven other candidates.

District 12 (Chesterfield County): Amanda Chase, who has described herself as “Trump in heels” is facing two GOP opponents: Tina Ramirez and Glen Sturtevant.

District 18 (Portsmouth, Chesapeake): High-profile lawmaker Louise Lucas faces her longtime local ally Lionel Spruill after redistricting combined their districts.

Commonwealth’s Attorneys:

Commonwealth’s attorneys in Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties are all facing in-party Democratic challengers. In Arlington County, incumbent Parisa Dehghani-Tafti is running for her second term against challenger Josh Katcher. In Fairfax County, incumbent Steve Descano is running for his second term against challenger Ed Nuttall. In Loudoun County, incumbent Buta Biberaj is running for her second term against challenger Elizabeth Lancaster.

Boards of Supervisors Chairs:

The leaders of Fairfax County and Prince William County’s boards of supervisors, both Democrats, are facing in-party challengers. There’s a Republican race in Prince William County as well.

Sheriffs:

Sheriffs are on the ballot in Arlington and Fairfax.

What do we know about turnout and people voting in advance?

As of April 1, there were 6 million registered voters in Virginia, which doesn’t have party registration. In a change from previous elections, Virginia hasn’t released the number of advance votes cast before election day. In the 2022 general election, about a third of voters cast ballots before election day, both in person and by mail.

Mail ballots can arrive as late as the Friday after election day if they are postmarked by election day.

How long does vote counting usually take?

In the 2022 general election, the vote count in Virginia lasted 10 days in some counties, but the updates were relatively small in the days after election day.

What could these election results indicate beyond Virginia?

Virginia is one of just a handful of states with legislative elections this year. The unusual election cycle and Virginia’s quasi-swing state status mean the races often draw outsized attention as a potential bellwether for future national races.

