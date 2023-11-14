Incumbent Loudoun County commonwealth's attorney projected to lose close race

Former Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bob Anderson is projected to defeat incumbent Buta Biberaj by just 300 votes to be the next Loudoun County commonwealth's attorney.

Anderson claimed victory last week, but Biberaj had not conceded.

Anderson previously served as Loudoun County's prosecutor for two terms decades ago. He raised just $70,000 for his campaign compared to Biberaj's $1.1 million.

Despite Loudoun County voters supporting Democrats at the top of the ballot, Anderson is a Republican.

Biberaj faced criticism from both parties over the way her office handled the prosecution of the father of a high school rape victim.