Tom Brady admits Netflix roast jokes affected his kids

Originally appeared on E! Online

Turns out Tom Brady's roast was not quite a touchdown with his whole family.

The former NFL quarterback shared that while he enjoyed most of the jokes during Netflix's The Greatest Roast of All Time earlier this month, his children had a different reaction to some of the jabs.

"I loved when the jokes were about me," he said on the May 14 episode of The Pivot Podcast. "I thought they were so fun. I didn't like the way that it affected my kids."

Tom—who shares children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, as well as son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan—explained that while he wanted to do roast because he knew comedian Jeff Ross, he didn't "see the full picture at the time."

"I wouldn't do that again," he added, "because of the way that it affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world."

But the 46-year-old does think going through that experience has been a "good lesson" for him as parent, saying, "I'm gonna be a better parent as I go forward because of it."

And he's just happy the folks who attended had fun, because according to Tom, "If we're not laughing about things, we're crying. And I think we should have more fun."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

During the May 5 Netflix special, Tom's 2022 divorce from Gisele was at the center of many jokes, as was his split from Bridget in 2006, just a few months before the Blue Bloods star announced she was pregnant with Jack.

In fact, Nikki Glaser didn't hold back when she compared his NFL retirement to his relationship with Bridget.

"Seriously, Tom, you're the best to ever play for too long," she said. "You retired, then you came back and then you retired again, I get it, it's hard to walk away from something that's not your pregnant girlfriend, it's tough."

Will Ferrell also had something to say about the matter, adding, "The last time this guy went truly deep, he ended up paying child support to Bridget Moynahan."

Still, Tom took it all in stride, noting on the podcast, "I love when people are making fun of me."