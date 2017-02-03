Missing Man's Family Offers $25,000 Reward for Information

The family of a Bethesda man who has been missing for nearly two months is offering a $25,000 reward for information about his whereabouts.

John Patrick Donohoe, 36, was last seen on Dec. 13, 2016. Family members saw him at his home on Auburn Avenue about 10:30 a.m., driving a black SUV.

Over a week later, police say 25-year-old Chernor Sheriff was caught on camera using Donohoe's credit card at a beauty supply store and other stores in Hyattsville, Maryland. She spent about $700, according to police.

Sheriff was charged with credit card fraud, a Montgomery County police spokesman said after her arrest. Police have not said how Sheriff came into possession of Donohoe's credit card.

His family is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads them to their loved one.

Donohoe's father is Bob Donohoe, the chairman and CEO of The Donohoe Companies, a prominent developer in the D.C. area. He pleaded with the public for help finding his son.

"We don't know what the link is. We need to find John. We have to find out what's going on," he previously told News4.

John Donohoe stands about 5-foot-11 and weighs about 145 pounds. He was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with the Maryland license plate 2AK8853. The car has not been located.

Anyone with information on Donohoe's whereabouts is asked to call police at 240-773-5070.