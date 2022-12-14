Winter Storm to Hit DC Area With Sleet, Rain; Weather Advisory Issued

A winter storm is set to hit the Washington, D.C., area Thursday with sleet and rain.

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert for overnight sleet that will turn into drenching rain throughout Thursday. West of D.C., along the Interstate 81 corridor, significant icing is possible.

"We should be ready for a high-impact weather day tomorrow, especially the Thursday morning commute," Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said. "Rain, sleet, and worst of all: freezing rain."

Overnight sleet could lead to bad road conditions, cancellations and delays on Thursday.

Wednesday will be dry and cold with highs in the 40s — use the day to find your car’s ice scraper, run errands and bring home equipment in case of a remote school or workday. Sleet could begin before midnight.

Winter Weather Advisory for D.C. Area

A winter weather advisory is set from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 1 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service says.

Areas impacted include Washington, D.C.; Prince George’s and Montgomery counties in Maryland and Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties plus nearby cities in Northern Virginia.

If you have friends, family or business near Martinsburg, West Virginia; Cumberland, Maryland, or Winchester and Luray, Virginia, heads up that an ice storm warning will be in effect from Thursday evening into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says significant icing is expected.

Winter Storm Timing

For the D.C. metro and the northern and western suburbs, the most likely time for freezing rain or sleet will come from 2 a.m. through 8 a.m. Thursday.

As the center of the storm approaches, temperatures will climb. The I-95 corridor should be all rain after 9 a.m. and even the I-81 corridor should be above freezing by noon. Highs in the D.C. area will be in the 36° to 42° range.

A steady rain, moderate at times, will remain well into the late evening hours.

Temperatures will remain near 40° overnight so travel issues will be limited to just wet pavement for the Friday morning commute.

All the rain will be over by noon on Friday and the area will stay dry throughout the upcoming weekend.

Winter Storm Impacts: Will There Be Snow?

Ice and freezing rain are the main concerns. Sorry, snow lovers, this storm won’t deliver a white Christmas.

Ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch for the D.C. metro area will be possible and could cause slick spots on elevated or untreated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

For all areas north and west of Dulles International Airport, plus the I-81 corridor, accumulations of ice up to a quarter inch will make travel difficult and dangerous from late Thursday through about noon Wednesday tomorrow.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.