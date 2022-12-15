Weather Alert: Freezing Rain, Ice Hit North and West of DC; Expect Rain All Day

A winter storm is having a major impact on the Thursday morning commute around the Washington, D.C., area — rain will soak the region all day.

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert for the ice and freezing rain. Many schools are delayed or closed, and the federal government will open two hours late. Track all school closings and delays here.

If you're in an area getting ice, take caution if you hit the roads.

Freezing rain and ice north and west of D.C. may cause slippery and slow travel conditions until temperatures warm up about noon, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Inside the Beltway, east of D.C. and in Southern Maryland, grab an umbrella and prepare for all-day rain. Periods of heavy rainfall are likely. Temperatures will max out in the low 40s.

Winter Weather Advisory in DC Area

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. for areas including the District; Prince George’s and Montgomery counties in Maryland and Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties plus nearby cities in Northern Virginia, the National Weather Service says.

A glazing of ice or ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch are possible.

An ice storm warning is in effect for areas near the I-81 corridor and along the Blue Ridge Mountains. Dangerous travel conditions, power outages and tree damage are likely due to ice, NWS said.

Areas under both advisories will see conditions ease once temperatures rise Thursday afternoon.

Winter Storm Timing: What to Expect Thursday

Freezing rain west of D.C. will continue at least through 8 or 9 a.m., Storm Team4 says. Problems with icing could continue past sunrise.

Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate until the storm shifts to rain.

For areas around the Beltway, east of D.C. and in Southern Maryland, the winter storm will bring mostly rain. Up to 2 inches of rain could fall Thursday.

While this winter storm is set to dog the region all day, the weather will improve by the weekend.

Friday will be dry from start to finish with sunshine, then expect cool, dry weather for the weekend, Storm Team4 says.

Commuter & School Impacts

Light RailLink trains will be operating at reduced speed, Maryland officials said.

Due to possible icy road conditions, Metro advised customers to prepare for Metrobus service impacts on Thursday.

Prince William County Schools will have a virtual learning day on Thursday. D.C. Public Schools, Alexandria, Arlington County and Montgomery County public schools are among those opening late. Here's a full list.

To help a person in need of shelter in the District, call 202-399-7093 to request transportation.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.