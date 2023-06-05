DC Young Fly speaks out after partner Jacky Oh's death at age 32

DC Young Fly is sharing his first words since the passing of his partner Jacky Oh.

The "Wild N' Out" star and his family said in a statement to People on June 2, "We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time."

DC Young Fly, 31, shares three kids—Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince'Nehemiah, 10 months—with Jacky Oh, whose death was confirmed by a BET Media Group spokesperson June 1. She was 32.

On May 31, Jacky was found unresponsive at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami Downtown/Brickell and transported to a hospital in Miami, Fla., where she died before midnight, according to a Miami Police Department report obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N' Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed," read a statement posted to the show's social media pages June 1. "Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N' Out cast throughout five seasons."

Calling Jacky a "tremendous mother," the statement continued, "The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time."

B Simone, Jacky's close friend, penned a heartfelt tribute on June 2, writing, "Your besties are broken. Your family is crushed & I honestly am still in shock. I feel guilty going on with life. I've never lost anyone close to me and I can't believe you are gone. I love you so much."

Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly first met at a hotel lobby in 2015, the same year DC Young Fly had joined Wild 'N Out as a cast member. At the time, Jacky Oh was entering her second season as a Wild 'N Out girl, a model who assists with the comedy sketches.

Upon first impression, Jacky Oh recalled thinking DC Young Fly was "so cute," though it wasn't exactly love at first sight.

"I liked him," she told DJ Smallz Eyes in a 2017 interview. "I was vibing with him."

Since retiring from Wild 'N Out in 2020, Jacky Oh launched a lip gloss business and received her real estate license in Georgia in February. For Mother's Day 2023, Jacky Oh commemorated the occasion by sharing stunning images from a family photo shoot, where DC Young Fly commented two hearts emojis.

"i do a lot. but being a mommy is my favorite," she wrote on Instagram May 13. "God chose me 3X. I promise i never take it for granted. Im so damn blessed man!"