Rainy Thursday, Then Chilly, Blustery Weekend in the DC Area

An active weather pattern over the next few days will bring rain, then chilly temperatures and blustery winds to the Washington, D.C., area.

Thursday will be warmer with highs in the mid- to upper 60s, but there’s an 80% chance of rain. Dense morning fog and lots of clouds mean D.C. will see almost no sunshine.

Grab an umbrella for occasional showers. Most of the rain is expected in the later afternoon and evening. Isolated storms could pop up, Storm Team4 says.

Rain chances are 40% at 4 p.m., 60% at 7 p.m. and 80% at 10 p.m., Storm Team4 says.

If you've been waiting to see the cherry blossoms by the Tidal Basin, Friday is your next best bet. It will probably be the nicest of the next four days with breezy, dry weather. Highs could be about 56° to 62°.

Windy weather over the weekend will pose a threat to the delicate flowers.

Weekend Forecast for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

A northwest wind is set to blow in chilly air for the weekend — which could be good news if you're heading to the Blossom Kite Festival on Saturday.

Saturday will start with some sunshine but expect showers from about noon to 5 p.m. It will be breezy with gusts near 30 mph. Highs would be in the 50s.

Sunday will be a dry, cold and blustery day with most areas staying below 50°.

A hard freeze is likely on Monday morning so take precautions with any early spring plants. Another hard freeze will come on Tuesday morning before a milder pattern returns for the middle of next week.

How Long Will the Cherry Blossoms Last?

The weather shouldn't stop anyone from seeing beautiful cherry blossom blooms.

National Park Service spokesperson Mike Litterst says blooms could be visible for 7 to 10 days from peak bloom, which began Monday. Peak bloom has been projected to last until Friday.

Cooler weather may help slow the process of blossoms turning into leaves, Litterst says.

Wind would be the most significant hazard to the delicate flowers.

However, very cold temperatures expected early Monday morning could also be too low for the cherry blossoms, Storm Team4 says.

