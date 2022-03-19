Where to See Cherry Blossom Trees in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Washington, D.C.'s, most famous cherry trees along the Tidal Basin are nearing peak bloom, but you can see cherry blossoms throughout D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Spot gorgeous cherry trees in bloom and snap those flower-filled Instagram shots all around the D.C. area — maybe even just a short walk away from your home.

Where are you blossom spotting in 2022? Tag @nbcwashington on Instagram and Twitter or email isee@nbcwashington.com for a chance to be featured.

It's a special year because the National Cherry Blossom Festival is back in full bloom after going virtual due to the pandemic. Here's our full guide.

Here are spots to see the cherry blossom trees in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Washington, D.C. Cherry Blossoms

American University

4400 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The American University campus in Northwest D.C. is a designated arboretum with over 3,000 trees of all types — including collections of cherry trees.

Oxon Run Park

1200 Mississippi Ave SE, Washington, D.C.

This park could give the Tidal Basin a serious challenge: More than 200 cherry blossom trees have been planted there.

Tidal Basin

South of the National Mall

The epicenter of cherry blossom spring fever is at the Tidal Basin — it's a spectacular sight to see, but expect some crowds. Your best bet is to take public transit, bikes or scooters. Here's our full guide.

The Wharf

760 Maine Ave SW, Washington, D.C.

Stroll down The Wharf or sit down on a restaurant patio, then look out across the Washington Channel for some cherry blossom views. You could also rent a kayak or canoe or board the Cherry Blossom Water Taxi. Bonus: Check out Anime Movie Days and more cherry blossom events, including the Bloomaroo festival and fireworks show on April 2.

U.S. National Arboretum

3501 New York Ave NE, Washington, D.C. 20002

The Arboretum has its own collection of cherry trees alongside numerous other plants. You can download their app to a self-guided tour of 27 cherry trees, plus maps of the grounds.

Your Neighborhood

Check out this map to find cherry blossom trees throughout the District.

All the Neighborhood Cherry Blossom Trees in the District

Cherry trees on non-federal land in D.C., color-coded by type of tree and sized according to the tree's diameter. Click on the magnifying glass at the bottom of the map to search for your address.

Maryland Cherry Blossoms

Brookside Gardens and other Montgomery County Parks

Various locations

Twenty-five of Montgomery County's public parks have cherry blossoms trees, as you can see on this map.

Brookside Gardens is a standout spot because it has 26 Yoshino and weeping cherry trees that are particularly impressive — look in the Gude Garden.

Another option is South Germantown Recreational Park, which will also host a fun run/walk through the cherry trees on April 2.

Centennial Park (Howard County)

1000 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City, Maryland

Cherry trees have been planted in three spots in Centennial Park in Howard County. View some from your car, or walk the Lake Loop. Here's a map.

National Harbor

Oxon Hill, Maryland

National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Maryland, now boasts 200 cherry trees of their own.

NPS

Fort McHenry

2400 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, Maryland

The grounds of Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, host cherry blossom trees.

Kenwood Neighborhood

Bethesda

Stroll through this Montgomery County neighborhood filled with cherry trees. The Kenwood trees often bloom three to four days after the Tidal Basin trees, according to Bethesda Magazine.

Virginia Cherry Blossoms

Photo: Matt Chenet for Visit Alexandria At Founder's Park in Alexandria, you can take in fresh air, overlook the water and bask in cherry blossom galore.

Founder's Park

351 N Union St, Alexandria, Virginia

At Founder’s Park in Alexandria, you can take in fresh air, overlook the water and bask in cherry blossom galore.

Shutterstock

Meadowlark Botanical Gardens

9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct, Vienna, Virginia

Nearly 100 acres of a wide array of plants comprise Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Fairfax Station, Virginia, but in the springtime, it becomes a haven of cherry blossoms for you to see.

Van Gogh Bridge on Lake Anne

The Green Trail, Reston, Virginia

This spot is for the photographers: The few cherry trees around the bridge make a gorgeous photo backdrop. To get there, follow Reston's Green Trail over Lake Anne.