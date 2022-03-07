This year's National Cherry Blossom Festival will be in full bloom, hosting a variety of fully in-person events for the first time since the pandemic started.

The festival, which had been virtual over the last two years, will be held in-person this year.

When Is Peak Bloom for the Cherry Blossoms?

The National Park Service has estimated peak bloom to occur between March 22 and 25. Peak bloom is defined as when about 70% of the Yoshino cherry trees along the Tidal Basin flower at the same time.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper explains how weather affects the timing of the cherry blossoms' peak bloom.

When Is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?

The festival is set for March 20 to April 17.

Organizers have also included COVID-conscious events such as the Petal Porches program, when D.C. residents are encouraged to decorate their homes. This year's program also includes a decoration competition. Those interested in participating can register for free on the festival's website.

The opening ceremony and the Pink Tie Party will require attendees to wear face masks and show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

If you don't want to miss this year's festivities, here's a breakdown of the festival's most popular upcoming events.

What (and When) the Cherry Blossom Festival's Key Events?

The Cherry Blossom Festival includes multiple events both inside and outdoors, from performances to a parade to street festivals. Read on for some of the highlights, but you can find the complete calendar on the festival's website.

PIXELBLOOM: March 12-May 30

ARTECHOUSE DC's upcoming exhibition PIXELBLOOM, which opens March 12, will allow visitors to immerse themselves in a 22-minute audiovisual experience that aims to "breathe a new life into cherry blossoms in peak bloom through an explosion of vibrant colors and textures," according to planners.

The exhibition will be open to people of all ages through May 30. Tickets ($16-$25) are available online.

Opening Ceremony: March 20

The festival's free opening ceremony will be held March 20 at the Warner Theatre, featuring performances ranging from Samurai sword-fighting to traditional Japanese folk music.

Attendees will be required to wear face masks at all times and must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Those wishing to celebrate virtually can also tune in via livestream on the festival's YouTube channel. More information, including how to get tickets, can be found here.

Blossom Kite Festival: March 26

The festival's long-standing tradition of flying kites will take place March 26 at the Washington Monument grounds and other parks in the D.C. area. The outdoor event is free and open to the public.

This year's theme for the Kitemaker’s Competition, which will take place at the Washington Monument, is "Rediscover Spring." Learn more about competition registration, virtual celebration options and the festival's official kite here.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade: April 9

This year's parade will run for 10 blocks along Constitution Avenue on April 9 from 10 a.m. to noon. Some portions of the parade will be free but are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets are currently available for reserved grandstand seating near the performance areas, according to the festival's website.

Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival: April 9-10

This year's Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival will be held over two days for the first time in its 60-year history, the festival's website said.

The festival, which celebrates Japanese culture in the United States, will be held on April 9 and 10 along Pennsylvania Avenue, featuring exhibits and activities such as the Beyond Tokyo Pavilion, Ginza Marketplace, a cosplay contest and sake testing, as well as more than 20 Japanese food vendors.

Tickets are available now and priced at $10 for a one-day pass and $15 for a two-day pass. The festival also offers special ticket packages for families with young children.

Anacostia River Festival: April 10

The Anacostia River Festival will feature a variety of music performances, including go-go music and local drum lines, on April 10. The free festival aims to honor the "history and sounds of communities on both sides of the Anacostia River and amplifying the stories, culture, and heritage of neighboring African American residents." The concerts will also be available via livestream on 11th Street Bridge Park’s social media platforms. Visitors can also enjoy water-based activities such as canoeing and fishing. To register, visit the Bridge Park's website here.

Petalpalooza: April 16

Petalpalooza, taking place at the D.C. Wharf, offers a full day of live music on multiple stages and engaging activities for the whole family to enjoy. The free event is open to people of all ages and will include interactive art installations, a beer garden and family-friendly activities. The event will end with a fireworks show.

To learn more about other events and registration, visit the festival's website here.