Rain to Wash Over DC Area Wednesday, Thursday

After a pair of gorgeous days, it’s time for spring rain and cooler temperatures in the Washington, D.C., area.

Keep an umbrella handy on Wednesday and Thursday. Most areas could get between a half-inch and 1.5 inches of rain.

After a dry, chilly start Wednesday, get ready for frequent showers to begin by noon and continue until late Thursday night. Periods of moderate to heavy rain are possible between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Grab some warm layers, too: Highs are set to stay in the 50s.

On Thursday, there’s a 100% chance for wet weather, but the rain likely won’t be as heavy. It will be warmer with highs nearing 70°.

This rain will be generated by the same storm system that spun off tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana, but the D.C. area is not facing a severe weather threat, Storm Team4 says.

However, brief periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and some rumbles of thunder are possible.

Weekend Forecast for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

There’s good news and bad news in the weekend forecast: Friday’s weather is looking better, but frosty air is set to return by Sunday.

Lingering showers will clear out Friday morning, then we could see some midday sunshine. It will be cool and breezy at times with highs near 60°.

Saturday's rain chances have been moved up to 60% and will come in the form of quick-moving showers from about noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday and Monday will both be blustery and cold with afternoon highs staying in the 40s and northwest winds near 20 mph both days.

The chilly weather could bring the peak blooming at the Tidal Basin to an end.

How Long Will the Cherry Blossoms Last?

National Park Service spokesperson Mike Litterst says blooms could be visible for 7 to 10 days from peak bloom, which began Monday. News4's Juliana Valencia reports.

Even though the weather later this week will be wet and cool, it shouldn't stop anyone from seeing beautiful cherry blossom blooms.

Cooler weather in the 10-day forecast may help slow the process of blossoms turning into leaves, Litterst says.

However, very cold temperatures expected early Monday morning could be too low for the delicate flowers, Storm Team4 says.

