Weather Alert: Storms Could Dump 2+ Inches of Rain in DC Area, Flood Watch Issued

Storms are set to batter the D.C. area with heavy rain Wednesday afternoon, potentially slowing the afternoon commute and setting off floods.

Wednesday is off to a sticky, warm start, and highs will likely hit the upper 80s to low 90s.

Storms are expected to develop by 3 p.m. Storm Team4 radar predicts a line of storms rolling through about 5:30 p.m. — right over evening commuters.

The primary threat will be a lot of rain in a small amount of time, and there could be gusty winds.

“If you get under one of those heavy-producing storms, a quick 2 to 2.5 inches of rain will be possible,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said. The D.C. area has grappled with disrupting flooding lately: A dog day care on Rhode Island Avenue was inundated with high water over the weekend, and drivers in the Riverdale, Maryland, area were swept away by floods during the Monday evening commute.

Though there’s not going to be a severe weather outbreak on Wednesday, there will be a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms, Bell said.

Flood Watch for Washington, D.C. Area

A flood watch is set to begin at 2 p.m. for D.C. and surrounding areas, including Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland plus Arlington, Culpeper, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William and Stafford counties plus Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas in Virginia. Here’s a full list of weather alerts.

“These are the same areas that have had quite a bit of rain over the last couple of weeks,” Bell said.

Flash flooding can quickly create dangerous conditions on the roads. Never drive into a flooded roadway — the water could be much deeper than you think.

Relief from Storms, Heat on the Way

Skies will dry up late Wednesday night. Thursday is set to begin with cloudy skies and more morning showers. Rain chances are set to diminish by noon to 2 p.m.

By Thursday, our weather pattern will also shift and give us a hint that summer is winding down.

Cooler, less humid air will settle in, and highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the weekend.

