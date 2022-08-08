Storm Dumps Heavy Rain on Prince George's, Causing Flash Floods and Water Rescues

A slow-moving storm dumped a massive amount of rain onto parts of Prince George's County, Maryland, causing flash floods that left some drivers stuck in high water.

A flash flood warning in effect until 7 p.m. has mainly affected the Bladensburg, Landover Hills and Riverdale areas, according to first responders.

Fire and rescue workers responded to at least two water rescue calls, one at Annapolis Road and 71st Avenue in Landover Hills and another at Kenilworth Avenue and East/West Highway in Riverdale, the fire department said about 5 p.m. Multiple cars were stuck in high water at the Kenilworth Ave. location. Firefighters got everyone out of the cars, and there were no injuries, the fire department said.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the high water.

