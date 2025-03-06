Trump says DC must clear ‘unsightly' homeless encampments

The Trump administration is again setting its sights on D.C.

President Donald Trump said Mayor Muriel Bowser must clear what he called “unsightly” homeless encampments or federal officials will. In a Wednesday night social media post, he flagged encampments near the White House and State Department.

“We have notified the Mayor of Washington, D.C., that she must clean up all of the unsightly homeless encampments in the City, specifically including the ones outside of the State Department, and near the White House. If she is not capable of doing so, we will be forced to do it for her!” the post said. “Washington, D.C. must become CLEAN and SAFE! We want to be proud of our Great Capital again. Thank you Mayor Bowser for your efforts on behalf of the Citizens of our Country. Hopefully you will be successful!”

News4 found several tents near the State Department on Thursday morning and at least two near the White House.

Since Trump’s first term, he has been vocal about crime, graffiti and homeless encampments in D.C.

Not all homeless encampments in the District are under D.C. control. The National Park Service typically oversees cleanups of encampments on federally owned land, such as an encampment clearing News4 caught on video in May.

D.C.’s data on homelessness in the city from 2020 to 2024 says homelessness was at its lowest in 2022. By 2024, homelessness had increased again but was still lower than pre-pandemic levels by 12%.

News4 reached out to Bowser’s office and awaits a response.