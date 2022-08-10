Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County

Flood waters overran highways, city streets and Metro stations across Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon as storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the region in less than two hours.

The flash flooding caught drivers off guard on the Capital Beltway causing some cars to stall. Drivers had to be rescued from the vehicles by firefighters using inflatable boats.

The left lanes of the Beltway Outer Loop in Greenbelt remain flooded and blocked by stalled vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning remain in effect. #MDWX #MDtraffic pic.twitter.com/Xdr71MIyLj — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) August 10, 2022

Flooding also shut down the southbound lanes of the 3rd Street Tunnel in D.C. Police said the New York Avenue NW and Massachusetts Avenue NW tunnel exits are closed due to high standing water. They are diverting traffic to 4th Street and New York Avenue NW, and asking drivers to use alternate routes.

In Northeast D.C., brown flood waters rose around Rhode Island Avenue. Video from District Dogs, a dog day care, showed several feet of water covering the front door and windows. Water could be seen seeping through the walls and bubbling up from floor drains. The store's staff used sandbags to help keep the worst of the flooding from entering the business.

This isn't the first time flooding has inundated District Dogs. On Friday, a flash flood caused water to pour into the boarding house and pet spa. Some 40 dogs were inside at the time of the flooding. Luckily, the pets and staff were left unharmed.

Meanwhile, storm drains overwhelmed by the heavy rains gushed like a geyser at the intersection of 19th and D streets NE. District police were stationed at the corner but drivers continued to run through the fast-moving water.

Remember: If you're driving and you see standing water, turn around and don't drown.

Ankle-deep water covered the entrance to the Greenbelt Metro station and water poured through the ceiling of the Capitol South station as the storms roared outside.

As much as 4.2 inches of rain poured from the skies Wednesday across Prince George's County. The Beltway near Route 301 was contending with 3.1 inches of rain while in Northeast D.C. 2.5 inches fell near Minnesota Avenue. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the District and multiple counties in Maryland and Virginia until the 8 o'clock hour Wednesday. A Flood Warning was put into effect at 2 p.m.

