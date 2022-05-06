Weather Alert: 1-3 Inches Rain Expected in DC Area, Flood Watch Issued

Waves of heavy rain are expected to hit the Washington, D.C., area on Friday and Saturday, and Storm Team4 is tracking a risk for floods.

Keep your wet weather gear handy. Rain going to have a major impact on your Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

“It may not rain every minute of every day,” Bell said. “But there are near certainties that you’re going to be rained on many, many times.”

Prepare for below-average temperatures, rain and potential flooding throughout the weekend.

Flood Watch in DC Area: 1-3 Inches of Rain Possible

A flood watch has been issued from Friday afternoon until early Saturday for D.C., Montgomery County, Prince George’s County and many parts of Northern Virginia, the National Weather Service says. Here's a list of severe weather alerts.

WEATHER ALERT: FLOOD WATCH issued until 2am Sat. for all of the highlighted counties. Rainfall amounts of 2" or more will be possible over the next 24 hours, increasing the risk of flooding. With even more rain expected Saturday afternoon this watch may been upgraded or expanded. pic.twitter.com/DcU4579UQN — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) May 6, 2022

A flood watch means conditions will be right for high water to pop up. Stay aware in flood-prone areas and remember: Never drive into a flooded road.

Rainfall could total 1.5 to 2.5 inches by Saturday afternoon. Higher totals of 3 inches are possible far north and west of D.C., including northwestern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland.

Weekend Weather and Rain Timing

On Friday, temperatures begin in the upper 50s, and highs will top out in the mid-60s.

A round of heavy rain is likely mid to late morning near D.C., followed by showers into the afternoon.

Weather-proof any date night plans. Another round of potentially heavy rain is expected between 8 p.m. and midnight.

The final heavy rain-maker is expected Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Expect highs about 50° to 55°.

Mother’s Day Forecast: Cool With Showers

Pick up flowers for a special woman in your life on Mother’s Day to brighten up the cool, windy day.

The last of the steady rain is set to end early Sunday morning. Thanks to a gusty northeast wind, some additional showers will be possible well into Sunday afternoon.

Rain chances are at 60% and highs will be 50°to 55°.

The good news: Dry weather and highs in the 60s will return for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

