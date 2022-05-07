storm team4

Weather Alert: Soaking Rain to Continue in DC Area, Flood Warning Issued

Showers, chilly temperatures and flood concerns will continue Saturday and into Mother’s Day

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A flood warning and watch are in effect Saturday as the D.C. area braces for more soaking rain showers.

About 1 to 2 inches of rain have fallen since Friday, the National Weather Service said, setting off floods in parts of the region.

A flood warning is in effect until 4 p.m. for the District; Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland plus Northern Virginia, including Arlington County, Alexandria, Fairfax County, Falls Church, Manassas, Manassas Park, Loudoun County and Prince William County.

A flood warning means there is an active flood threat. Stay aware in flood-prone areas and remember: Never drive into a flooded road. Several water rescues and road closures have been reported.

A flood watch is in effect for Frederick, Maryland, until noon. Here's a list of severe weather alerts.

Weather

Grab an umbrella for on-and-off rain showers throughout Saturday amid temperatures in the 50s. Winds are set to pick up in the afternoon. Brace for chills in the 40s by 6 p.m.

Mother’s Day will get off to a soggy start, ideal for breakfast in bed. The weather is set to improve in the afternoon, with fewer clouds and less rain.

Expect sunshine to return and highs in the 60s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, then even warmer temps for the rest of the week.

