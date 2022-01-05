The Washington, D.C., area isn’t done digging out after Monday’s major snowstorm, but Storm Team4 is already tracking another chance for snow later this week.

One to 4 inches of snow could fall between late Thursday and early Friday morning, Storm Team4 says.

Monday’s storm dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of the D.C. area. The next storm will not leave nearly as much snow, but it could be enough to cause travel disruptions on Friday morning, Storm Team4 says.

On Wednesday morning, D.C., Maryland and Virginia are still dealing with the impacts of our biggest storm in years. Several school districts announced closures and delays.

Watch out for icy roads and sidewalks, especially in the morning as temperatures hover below or near freezing. Any spot that looks wet could be slick.

There will be plenty of opportunities for snow and ice to melt as high temperatures head into the low to mid-40s.

Thursday will be cold, cloudy and dry all day — that's your chance to treat walkways. After 8 or 9 p.m., there’s a 60% chance of rain and snow.

Light rain will likely begin early Thursday evening before changing to almost all snow by midnight. Light snow is likely to continue until after sunrise on Friday morning, Storm Team4 says.

A few inches of snow could be coating the ground by the time you wake up on Friday.

By Friday afternoon, the weather will turn sunny, windy and cold with highs in the 30s.

Saturday will stay cold with highs barely above freezing. Sunday will bring another chance for precipitation.

Next week, it will stay cold, but the D.C. area will be off the hook for more rain or snow — for now.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.