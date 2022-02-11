Tracking Rain, Snow and Cold for Super Bowl Sunday

Get ready for some weather whiplash in the Washington, D.C., area as we go from the 60s to snow chances by Super Bowl Sunday.

After a fantastic Friday with afternoon highs in the low 60s and a very mild Saturday, wintry cold and snow chances will come back in the forecast.

Rain could begin by early Saturday evening as temperatures dive from near 50° at sunset to near freezing by midnight.

Overnight, rain, wintry mix and snow are possible.

Weather models are suggesting low snow totals — under 2 inches in and around metro D.C. More snow could fall south of the D.C. area.

Periods of wet snow, with little additional accumulation, are likely to continue into Sunday afternoon with temperatures barely above freezing. The rain and snow will end Sunday evening as temperatures drop into the low 20s for Monday morning.

Frigid cold may lead to icy roads for the Monday morning commute, so prepare for potential school delays. Monday will stay breezy and bitter cold from start to finish, then highs in the 40s and sunshine return on Tuesday.

Tired of winter? Our next taste of springlike warmth is in sight — on Wednesday and Thursday.

