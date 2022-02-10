Two Players From The Same DC High School Will Meet at Super Bowl LVI

Many high school football players dream of one day making it to the NFL and playing in the Super Bowl – and that dream has come true for a handful of players from the D.C. area.

Two of them, the Cincinnati Bengals’ Scotty Washington and the LA Rams’ Terrell Lewis, were coached at St. John’s College High School in the District, and are now preparing for Super Bowl LVI.

Mike Ward, the associate head football coach and defensive coordinator for the school who coached both says the feeling is “amazing.”

“I mean, it’s amazing. As a community, we are extremely excited,” he said. “They both have tremendous work ethics. I think that, to say that I thought both of them would be in a Super Bowl, playing against each other? Yeah, that might have been a stretch, but it’s extremely exciting.”

Lewis, a 23-year-old outside linebacker, grew up in Montgomery County, Maryland.

“Man, it’s for real. Like, it kind of feels crazy because everything that comes with, even just making it to the Super Bowl, to this point, has kind of been like a movie,” he said.

Washington, a 24-year-old tight end, is a D.C. native, who said he appreciates all the support from family, friends and fans who will be rooting for him from the District.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“[I’m] looking forward to bringing a ring back to the District of Columbia,” he said.

St. John’s isn’t the only school with a player on each team. Good Counsel High School’s former players Keandre Jones, who plays for Cincinnati, and Blake Countess, who plays for LA, are also representing the DMV.

Bob Milloy was their former coach.

“I hope they both play well. My dream would be one of them could make a tackle on a kick off or punt and pick it up and run it in for a score,” he said.

Both coaches will cheer for their former players with pride, and are pleased to see them living their dream of playing in a Super Bowl.

“We’re just glad to be a small chapter in that book that is their life,” Ward said.