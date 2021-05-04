storm team4

Rain, Isolated Storms Possible in DC Area Amid Summer-Like Heat

There's a 70% chance of rain Tuesday afternoon and evening, Storm Team4 says

By NBC Washington Staff and Storm Team4

Rain and isolated storms capable of producing strong wind and downpours are possible in the D.C. area Tuesday afternoon amid summer-like humidity and heat.

There’s a marginal chance for more severe weather in D.C., Maryland and Virginia — one day after strong storms rolled through, spinning off at least two tornadoes, the National Weather Service says.

Most of the day will be dry with sun and clouds, giving you a shot at outdoor exercise or running errands without weather worries. Dress light for humidity and highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

Warmer weather will fuel higher storm chances. An area of storms is expected to develop near I-81 and move towards I-95 and the D.C. metro area during the afternoon.

These storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and blinding rain. The most likely window is from 3 to 9 p.m.

The skies will dry out and settle down overnight, then summer-like heat will tamper down for the rest of the week.

Wednesday will bring another high rain chance but a slightly lower threat for severe storms since it will be cooler with highs only in the mid-70s.

A cold front will reach the I-95 corridor by early Wednesday afternoon. This will bring in cooler and less humid air but also a period of gusty winds.

Thursday will be sunny and cool.

On Friday, expect highs barely above 60° with and a likelihood of some afternoon showers.

For the weekend, Saturday is likely to stay cool and dry.

The Mother's Day forecast for the D.C. area looks warmer, in the mid-70s, with a slight chance of rain.

