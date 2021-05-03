Tornado Warning Canceled for Maryland, West Virginia Counties

A tornado warning has expired for southeastern Washington County in Maryland and central Jefferson County in the panhandle of West Virginia.

The National Weather Service advised residents to take cover after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Charles Town, West Virginia around 6:26 p.m. moving east at 25 mph.

The tornado warning expired at 7 p.m.

Earlier in the day there was a tornado reported in Northumberland, Virginia around 3 p.m. An observer reported some damage to houses.

