TORNADO

Tornado Warning Canceled for Maryland, West Virginia Counties

A tornado warning has expired for southeastern Washington County in Maryland and central Jefferson County in the panhandle of West Virginia.

The National Weather Service advised residents to take cover after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Charles Town, West Virginia around 6:26 p.m. moving east at 25 mph.

The tornado warning expired at 7 p.m.

Earlier in the day there was a tornado reported in Northumberland, Virginia around 3 p.m. An observer reported some damage to houses.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

