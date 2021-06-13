dc weather

Rain, Storms Expected Sunday in DC Area

By NBC Washington Staff and Storm Team4

NBC Universal, Inc.

Storms with heavy rain and lightning are pushing into the D.C. area from the northwest on Sunday. 

Strong and possibly severe storms are expected. Heavy rain, lightning and even small hail are possible, Storm Team4’s Somara Theodore says. 

Rain chances are expected to stick around late Sunday and into Monday. Then another front brings storm chances back up later Monday. 

Monday is set to be mostly sunny, with a chance of rain and storms. High temps will be in the upper 80s. 

Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny, again with a chance of rain and storms. Highs will be in the low 80s. 

Then we should see a stretch of nice, dry weather through the end of the week. We’re set to see sun and high temps in the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. 

