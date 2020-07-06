Thunderstorms Cut Power for Thousands; 2 Metro Stations Flooded

Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rain, damaging winds and flooding to parts of the D.C. area from Monday afternoon to early Tuesday morning, cutting power to homes, downing trees and causing flooding in roads and two Metro stations.

The Cleveland Park and Woodley Park Metro stations in Northwest D.C. both flooded, forcing Metro to suspend service between Van Ness and Dupont Circle.

Storms persisted through the night with loud thunderclaps and lots of lightning. Lingering rain showers will continue to push out through the early morning commute.

Be cautious: Some roads could still be flooded. Arlington County Police warned that some traffic signals could be out.

As of 7:10 a.m., the power was still off for more than 2,300 Dominion Energy customers and nearly more than 3,300 Pepco customers in the region.

Prince George's County was one of the hardest-hit areas. More than 14,000 Pepco customers didn't have power at 6:45 a.m., but by 7:10 a.m. that number fell to around 1,700.

Prince George's County Fire and EMS rescued at least six adults from flooded roadways, including at Old Ritchie Road and Walker Mill Drive. Flash flood warnings have since expired.

Final update from water rescues in the 400 blk of Old Ritchie Rd earlier this evening. 1 additional adult was rescued from a vehicle at Old Ritchie Rd. and Walker Mill Dr bringing total to 6 adults rescued and, again, no injuries. Images of flooding at scene: pic.twitter.com/HHXC8DkkRu — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) July 7, 2020

Prince George's County was hit especially hard with storms, flooding and wind damage, Storm Team4's Amelia Draper said.

Another serious situation, flash flood warning circled in yellow is in effect for Prince George's until 3AM. Up to 2" of rain here with another 2" possible in the next hour. Turn around, don't drown!! pic.twitter.com/D8vlElx3Ig — Amelia Draper (@amelia_draper) July 7, 2020

Storms brought heavy rain, hail and strong winds that could gust as fast as 60 mph, damaging trees and power lines.

D.C. recorded a wind gust of 69 mph with multiple reports of fallen trees.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the D.C. area until midnight.

The National Weather Service has now expanded the flash flood watch until midnight for the areas in solid green, including the DC Metro area. Parts of Prince George's are under a serious flash flood warning in red. pic.twitter.com/sdDorUW6b9 — Amelia Draper (@amelia_draper) July 7, 2020

D.C. is still riding a heatwave that's lasted for 11 days, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts says. Temperatures rose above 90° and the heat index exceeded 100° on Monday.

This weather pattern is forecast to repeat throughout the week, with sunny, hot days and afternoon storm chances.

The D.C. area will have a 20-30% chance of storms for Tuesday afternoon and evening. By Wednesday, expect to deal with temperatures around 90° with plenty of sunshine, but lower storm chances.

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will move toward the Carolina coast by Friday, which could bring some rain and clouds at the end of the workweek and start of the weekend.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest weather alerts.