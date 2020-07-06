DC Saw Temporary Increase in Coronavirus Spread in Late June

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is giving an update. Watch live in the video feed above.

D.C. saw an increase in the spread of the coronavirus in late June, data released Monday morning shows.

Community spread of the virus climbed to 37 known cases on June 22, up from 25 cases two days earlier. The figure then declined to nine cases on June 27. Community spread of the virus has declined overall since late April.

Washington DC reports another spike in #COVID19 community spread. After 8 sustained days of a downward trend, this latest spike resets count to 5 days. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/5qitu7o5sg — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) July 6, 2020

The community spread metric tracks how many people are known to have developed symptoms in the community — not in congregate settings such as jails, assisted living or shelters — on a given day. When the spread of cases in the community is down, it shows the virus is no longer rapidly spreading, the city says.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to give an update Monday morning on the city’s response to the virus. She also is expected to speak about the shooting death of 11-year-old Davon McNeal on the Fourth of July. Men in a car opened fire in Southeast D.C. and a bullet hit the middle-schooler.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 10,000 people in D.C. have been infected and at least 561 people have died.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.