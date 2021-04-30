Forceful winds gusting up to 60 mph will wallop the entire D.C. area Friday, and widespread power outages are expected.

A high wind warning was expanded to D.C.; parts of Montgomery and Prince George's counties in Maryland and parts of Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties plus Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church in Virginia. Go here to see all severe weather alerts.

Friday will be sunny, with a high around 70°, but sustained, high winds are strong enough to take down trees and power lines, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says.

Wind gusts in and around D.C. will reach up to 60 mph and northwest winds will blow 25 to 35 mph from early afternoon until after midnight. The high wind warning is set to be in effect until 2 a.m. Saturday.

A high wind warning is shown in orange (National Weather Service)

A wind advisory has been issued for Charles, Saint Mary's and Calvert counties in Maryland and Fauquier, Rappahannock, Stafford, Culpeper and Prince William counties plus Fredericksburg, Manassas and Manassas Park in Virginia.

Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts up to 55 mph.

Because the winds will be gusting for so long, that increases the chances of power outages and downed trees, the National Weather Service said.

"Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected," the NWS said.

Here are safety tips for high winds:

Secure lawn furniture, trash cans and outside toys ASAP.

Keep your devices at full charge in case of a power outage.

Use battery-powered flashlights, not candles, if lights go out.

Stay aware in case of falling branches or flying objects.

Drivers, slow down. Pedestrians, keep extra distance from the road.

Never approach a downed power line and avoid touching anything in contact with one. Call the authorities.

A high wind advisory is in effect for DC throughout the day and evening.

D.C. closed COVID-19 testing at the Fort Stanton Recreation Center due to the forecasted winds and canceled test kit pickup for TestYourselfDC.

The Bay Bridge is under limited restrictions and the Key Bridge is under a wind warning, the Maryland Department of Transportation says.

DC, Maryland, Northern Virginia Weekend Forecast

The gusts will blow through, then the rest of the weekend is looking nice.

Saturday will start off breezy, but the winds will settle down by the afternoon amid highs in the mid-60s.

Highs on Sunday are back above 80° with a mix of sun and clouds.

On Monday, the D.C. area could see some scattered showers.

