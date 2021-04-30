weather alert

Tree Falls on Capital Beltway, Strikes Car Amid High Winds

By NBC Washington Staff

A large tree fell onto the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County amid high winds Friday and struck a car, authorities say.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Multiple cars appeared damaged, and ambulances responded to the scene, Chopper4 footage shows.

Crews quickly began to remove the tree from the lanes and some lanes have reopened.

All Outer Loop lanes of Interstate 495 were blocked before Old Georgetown Road (MD-187 at Exit 36), the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination says.

An extensive traffic jam formed as traffic was diverted onto Interstate 270, authorities say.

Rubbernecking delays were starting at the I-270 spur, authorities said.

A high wind warning is in effect in the D.C. area and the National Weather Service warned of gusts strong enough to knock down trees.

