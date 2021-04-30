Maryland Home Catches Fire After Power Lines Fall

A fire sparked after power lines fell in Potomac, Maryland, early Friday left the inside and outside of a home seriously damaged, firefighters say.
Firefighters responded to the 8600 block of Bunnell Drive early Friday. The fire started outside and spread to the deck, roof and inside, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.
People inside were able to escape, and no injuries were reported. The fire did about $100,000 in damage, Piringer said.
Photos show siding melted off and soot marks on a chimney.
The cause was “likely electrical,” Piringer said.
Firefighters didn’t say how the power lines fell, but forceful winds are expected in the D.C. area Friday. A wind advisory and high wind warning go into effect at noon.
