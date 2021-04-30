Forceful winds gusting up to 55 to 65 mph will wallop the D.C. area Friday, and power outages are expected in areas north.

Friday will be sunny, with a high around 70°, but the wind could take down trees and power lines, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Wind gusts in and around D.C. will reach 45 to 55 mph from early afternoon until after midnight.

WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous wind and wind gusts expected ALL DAY! DC area gusts of 45-55 mph likely. Gusts 55-65 mph for Northern Maryland, upper Loudoun (VA) and Eastern WV. Secure all loose outdoor items immediately. Downed trees, power lines likely. Hold on TIGHT if driving. pic.twitter.com/sYckoIQaQc — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) April 30, 2021

A wind advisory is in effect from noon until 2 a.m. Saturday for the D.C. and surrounding counties in Northern Virginia and Maryland.

In areas north, wind gusts of 55 to 65 mph will be possible. A high wind warning is in effect until 2 a.m. in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties in Maryland and western Loudoun County in Virginia. Go here to see all severe weather alerts.

Widespread power outages are expected in those northern areas, the National Weather Service says.

Here are safety tips for high winds:

Secure lawn furniture, trash cans and outside toys ASAP.

Keep your devices at full charge in case of a power outage.

Use battery-powered flashlights, not candles, if lights go out.

Stay aware in case of falling branches or flying objects.

Drivers, slow down. Pedestrians, keep extra distance from the road.

Never approach a downed power line and avoid touching anything in contact with one. Call the authorities.

A high wind advisory is in effect for DC throughout the day and evening. Please secure loose items on balconies, decks or in yards. Also, watch for fallen wires and trees, and treat all downed wires as live. pic.twitter.com/kDAp2N1H4O — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 30, 2021

D.C. closed COVID-19 testing at the Fort Stanton Recreation Center due to the forecasted winds and canceled test kit pickup for TestYourselfDC.

The Bay Bridge is under limited restrictions and the Key Bridge is under a wind warning, the Maryland Department of Transportation says.

DC, Maryland, Northern Virginia Weekend Forecast

The gusts will blow through, then the rest of the weekend is looking nice.

Saturday will start off breezy, but the winds will settle down by the afternoon amid highs in the mid-60s.

Highs on Sunday are back above 80° with a mix of sun and clouds.

On Monday, the D.C. area could see some scattered showers.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on the Storm Team4 forecast.