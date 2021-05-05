Midday Storms, Gusty Wind Expected Wednesday in DC Area

Another round of rainstorms and gusty wind are expected in the D.C. area Wednesday, then be ready for cooler temperatures through the end of the week.

After Tuesday’s strong storms dumped a half-inch of rain around D.C., Wednesday brings our final severe storm threat this week, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says. Go here to see all weather alerts.

Grab an umbrella for frequent showers Wednesday morning.

A cold front will reach the I-95 corridor around noon, bringing the likelihood of rain and thunderstorms along with it. There's a 70% chance of rain and storms and they could come with hail or damaging winds, the National Weather Service says.

The most likely time for strong storms is between about noon and 5 p.m.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s, but temps will fall to around 60° by sunset amid a cooler, drier northwest wind. Keep a warmer layer handy.

Gusts of 40 mph or higher will be possible from 2 to 10 p.m.

By Thursday morning, temperatures will fall into the 40s and highs will be in the 60s even with mostly sunny skies.

Friday will remain cool and midday showers are likely.

Mother’s Day Weekend Forecast for DC, Maryland, Virginia

Saturday is the sunnier bet for Mother’s Day weekend plans, but it will be cool with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Storm Team4 is keeping a rain chance in the forecast for Mother's Day on Sunday. It will not be all-day rain, but plan for passing mid-afternoon showers with highs near 70°.

The 10-day forecast shows temperatures well below average through at least Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

