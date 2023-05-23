USWNT's Catarina Macario to Miss Women's World Cup Due to ACL Injury

Catarina Macario says she won't be ready in time to play for the United States in this summer's Women's World Cup as she recovers from an ACL injury.

“The desire to return to play for my club and country has driven my training and fueled my everyday life. However, what's most important right now is my health and getting fit and ready for my next club season,” Macario wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

The loss of the 23-year-old forward for the World Cup was not unexpected but is still a blow to the United States, which had already lost Mallory Swanson to a torn patellar tendon suffered during an exhibition game against Ireland in April.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Macario, who plays professionally for Lyon in France, tore the ACL in her left knee last June during Lyon's final match of the 2021-22 season. She rehabbed at an orthopedic and sports medicine facility in Qatar.

Born in Brazil, Macario and her family moved to the United States when she was 12. She became a U.S. citizen in 2020.

Macario won the MAC Hermann Trophy for the nation's best soccer player twice while at Stanford. She decided to forgo her senior season to turn professional. Macario has 19 goals in 27 appearances with Lyon since 2021.

She has eight goals in 17 matches for the United States. The Americans open the World Cup on July 22 against Vietnam in New Zealand, which is co-hosting the tournament with Australia.

“I'll be cheering hard for my teammates at the World Cup, and I look forward to dedicating myself to fight to earn a spot for what I hope will be a long future on the U.S. national team,” Macario said.

Telemundo’s Ana Jurka and Andrés Cantor break down the biggest strength for the U.S. women's national team at the 2023 Women's World Cup.