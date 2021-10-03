Tom Brady Defeats Patriots, Becomes Fourth NFL QB to Beat All 32 Teams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made NFL history in more ways than one Sunday night against his former team, the New England Patriots.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion broke the record for career passing yards in the first quarter, passing former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees' mark of 80,358 yards.

Brady, with his team's 19-17 win over the Patriots, also became the fourth quarterback to defeat all 32 franchises at least once. The other three quarterbacks to accomplish this feat are Brett Favre, Peyton Manning and Brees.

Two other quarterbacks are close to joining this group. Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers both have beaten every team except their own.

The only team Brady hasn't beaten on the road is the Seattle Seahawks. The Patriots played the Seahawks in Seattle twice during Brady's time with New England. Brady lost to the Seahawks in 2012 and didn't play against them in 2008 due to injury. He did beat the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX in Arizona, though.

