Joe Biden to Throw Out First Pitch for Nationals on Opening Day

Joe Biden will throw out the first pitch for the Washington Nationals on opening day in 2021, the Nats announced Saturday night as the president-elect delivered his victory speech.

Biden will kick off the season, the team announced in a tweet.

“We’re excited to continue the long-standing tradition of sitting Presidents throwing out the first pitch at the home of the national pastime in our nation’s capital,” they said.

We look forward to hosting President-Elect Biden on Opening Day of the 2021 season.@JoeBiden // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/n3YzL7olWA — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) November 8, 2020

The Nats’ home opener is scheduled for April 1.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

President Donald Trump was scheduled to throw out the first pitch for the New York Yankees this summer but canceled, citing the coronavirus. Two days earlier, top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the Nats first pitch and was mocked for missing the mark.

"It went in the wrong direction," he said. "I joked around after that I used to be a short stop when I played ball as a young boy, and I thought I was supposed to throw to first base."

Dr. Anthony Fauci Throws Out First Pitch on Nationals' Opening Day

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.