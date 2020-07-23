Dr. Anthony Fauci Throws Out First Pitch on Nationals' Opening Day

Play ball! Top U.S. infectious disease expert and Washington Nationals fan Dr. Anthony Fauci threw the team’s ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day in D.C. on Thursday. The team said earlier this week that the “superfan” would do the honors.

“Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the Covid-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title,” the Nats said in a statement. Here’s a look.