Dr. Anthony Fauci Throws Out First Pitch on Nationals' Opening Day

Play ball! Top U.S. infectious disease expert and Washington Nationals fan Dr. Anthony Fauci threw the team’s ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day in D.C. on Thursday. The team said earlier this week that the “superfan” would do the honors.
“Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the Covid-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title,” the Nats said in a statement. Here’s a look.
Edit slide
10 photos
1/10
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 23: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases walks to the field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
2/10
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 23: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases walks to the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
3/10
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 23: Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Washington, District of Columbia. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
4/10
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 23: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
5/10
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 23: Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Washington, District of Columbia. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
6/10
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 23: Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Washington, District of Columbia. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
7/10
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 23: Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci looks on prior to the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Washington, District of Columbia. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
8/10
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 23: Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci reacts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Washington, District of Columbia. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
9/10
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 23: Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci is greeted by Sean Doolittle #63 of the Washington Nationals after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Washington, District of Columbia. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
10/10
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 23: (L-R) Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases talks with Sean Doolittle after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)