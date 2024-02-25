New Jersey

NJ girl sinks game-winning half-court buzzer-beater to send team to championship

Sara Guveiyian of Haddonfield hit a game-winning 3-pointer from beyond half-court to send the Bulldawgs to the championship

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was a buzzer-beater for the ages for middle school basketball player Sara Guveiyian of Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Guveiyian and the Haddonfield Bulldawgs were playing Washington Township Sunday night in the final four of the 7th and 8th-grade girls division of the ICBL Girls Basketball League in South Jersey.

With the score tied 37-37 with only a few seconds left, Guveiyian stole the ball, took a few dribbles and launched a desperation shot from beyond half-court. A camera rolled as her miracle shot hit nothing but net, winning the game for Haddonfield and sending the Bulldawgs to the championship, set to take place next Sunday.

Best of luck Bulldawgs!

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us