First US In-Arena Sportsbook Opens at DC's Capital One Arena

D.C.'s first in-person sports betting location has formally opened at Capital One Arena.

The William Hill Sportsbook, which features a restaurant and large screens showing games, will be open 365 days a year, a spokesman said.

It's the first in-arena sportsbook operating in the United States, William Hill said.

Fans at Capital One Arena can use their ticket to go between their seats and the betting area.

Anyone can visit the sportsbook, even if they’re not watching a game in Capital One Arena. Fans can use the front door at 601 F Street NW.

The sportsbook at Capital One Arena has been operating in a temporary location until now.

A report found an increase in states with legalized gambling and the coronavirus pandemic lead to an increase in sports gambling and with it, an increase in gambling addiction issues. Here are some resources for people with gambling addictions.