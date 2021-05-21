Problem Gambling Resources

A report found an increase in states with legalized gambling and the coronavirus pandemic lead to an increase in sports gambling and with it, an increase in gambling addiction issues.

Here are some resources for people with gambling addictions.

National Problem Gambling Helpline

Call: 1-800-522-4700

Text: 1-800-522-4700

Chat: ncpgambling.org/chat

Maryland Council on Problem Gambling

Email: MarylandCouncilPG@yahoo.com

Website: Marylandproblemgambling.org

Helpline: 1-800-522-4700

Virginia Council on Problem Gambling

Email: cehawley@vcu.edu

Website: www.vacpg.org

Helpline: 1.800.522-4700