Problem Gambling Resources

A report found an increase in states with legalized gambling and the coronavirus pandemic lead to an increase in sports gambling and with it, an increase in gambling addiction issues.

Here are some resources for people with gambling addictions.

National Problem Gambling Helpline

Call: 1-800-522-4700
Text: 1-800-522-4700
Chat: ncpgambling.org/chat

Maryland Council on Problem Gambling

Email: MarylandCouncilPG@yahoo.com
Website: Marylandproblemgambling.org
Helpline: 1-800-522-4700

Virginia Council on Problem Gambling

Email: cehawley@vcu.edu
Website: www.vacpg.org
Helpline: 1.800.522-4700

