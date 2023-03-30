Fan wears 'Arson Judge' jersey at Yankees-Giants game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Arson Judge appears headed to Opening Day at Yankee Stadium.

The infamous hot stove typo became something of a reality on Thursday when the New York Yankees played the San Francisco Giants. A fan wore a customized Giants jersey with the name "Arson Judge" and No. 99 on the back.

The name entered the meme hall of fame after an untimely autocorrect in December when Jon Heyman of the New York Post misspelled Aaron Judge in a tweet that suggested the then-free agent slugger was leaving the New York Yankees to sign with the Giants.

"Arson Judge appears headed to Giants," Heyman wrote in a Dec. 6 tweet that was deleted shortly after, but not before setting Twitter ablaze.

Turned out that Heyman, one of baseball's most connected insiders, got more than just the spelling wrong.

"Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun," Heyman tweeted.

Judge then went on to sign a nine-year, $360 million deal to remain with the Yankees. His tenure with the Giants lasted briefly on Twitter, but Arson Judge lives on forever.

As for Aaron Judge, he was in attendance as well, wearing Yankees pinstripes instead of Giants orange. Coming off a record-breaking 62 home run season, Judge homered in his first at bat of the season.

The Yankees even got in on the fire jokes…

Good start to the season for both Aaron and Arson.