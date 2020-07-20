Dr. Fauci to Throw Out Nationals' First Pitch on Opening Day

Top U.S. infectious disease expert and Washington Nationals fan Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the team's ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day this Thursday.

The Nats announced Monday that the “superfan” will do the honors.

“Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the Covid-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title,” the Nats said in a statement.

Fauci wore a face mask with Nats logos to a congressional hearing last month.

He said in April that he wanted to see the team play again soon.

"I think you'll probably get enough buy-in from people who are dying to see a baseball game, particularly me. I’m living in Washington, we have the world champion Washington Nationals. I want to see them play again,” he said, according to NBC Sports Washington.

