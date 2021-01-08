Several Arrested After Capitol Riot, Including Man Accused of Having 11 Molotov Cocktails in Truck

Authorities have made a series of arrests following the riots at the Capitol. The U.S. Department of Justice announced several cases Friday with some deeply disturbing allegations.

Among them is the case announced against Alabama resident Lonnie Coffman. Federal officials say they found 11 Molotov cocktails filled with gasoline and homemade napalm inside Coffman's red pickup truck near the Capitol grounds Wednesday, in addition to a cache of firearms including an automatic weapon.

There's been no response from Coffman's lawyer yet.

Federal officials also said they arrested a West Virginia state delegate, Derrick Evans, who is believed to have filmed himself storming the Capitol. He represents the 19th District of West Virginia in the state legislature.

Evans, a Republican, had just been elected to his seat in the legislature.

He has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Also under arrest is Richard Barnett of Arkansas, the man suspected of illegally entering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, putting his feet up on the desk and taking mail. He will face unlawful entry charges and mail theft charges.

At least 15 cases are expected to be announced by the end of Friday night in D.C. federal court. The FBI and Department of Justice say they’ve assigned hundreds of officers and prosecutors to handle cases from the Capitol unrest.

U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Virginia, says more charges against more people are clearly warranted.

"Anyone who participated in the insurrection and the occupation of the United States Capitol, which is illegal, should be held to a lawful account and brought to justice," Connolly said.

Larry Cosme, the head of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, says more charges are warranted against more people.

"Anyone that tries to injure men and women in the law enforcement community, federal, state or local will face severe consequences," Cosme said.

Federal officials said there's no indication that Antifa was involved.