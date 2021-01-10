Dozens Arrested For Capitol Riot After Feds Find Guns, Violent Threats and Molotov Cocktails

Authorities have made a series of arrests following the riots at the Capitol. The U.S. Department of Justice announced several cases over the weekend with some deeply disturbing allegations.

Authorities say they have charged several rioters who were allegedly captured in photos and videos that went viral in the aftermath, including an Arizona man seen in a horned hat and carrying a spear and a Florida man accused of carrying through the Capitol a lectern that reportedly is used by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The most recent arrests include the man dubbed "zip tie guy," who brought zip ties typically used by law enforcement to the Capitol. He was identified as Eric Munchel of Tennessee and arrested Sunday.

Another man, Larry Brock of Texas, was allegedly identified Sunday "as one of the individuals who unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol...holding a white flex cuff, which is used by law enforcement to restrain and/or detain subjects," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. News4 learned that Brock was turned in by his ex-wife wife.

Another is the case announced against Alabama resident Lonnie Coffman. U.S. Capitol Police officers saw the handle of what appeared to be a firearm in a pickup truck registered to Coffman, police said. Members of the Capitol police bomb squad searched the truck and found 11 Molotov cocktails and a cache of firearms, including an automatic weapon.

Police stopped Coffman returning to his truck that evening and found he was carrying two handguns, police said. The 11 mason jars found in the truck contained melted Styrofoam and gasoline, Coffman told police. That combination has the effect of napalm because it causes the flammable liquid to better stick to objects when detonated, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Coffman is charged with unlawful possession of a destructive device, carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years, and carrying a pistol without a license, carrying a maximum sentence of years. He is in custody pending a hearing on Tuesday.

There's been no response from Coffman's lawyer yet.

Federal officials also said they arrested a West Virginia state delegate, Derrick Evans, who is believed to have filmed himself storming the Capitol. He represents the 19th District of West Virginia in the state legislature.

Evans, a Republican, had just been elected to his seat in the legislature. He resigned on Saturday.

He has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Richard Barnett, who was photographed on Wednesday with his feet on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's desk, was arrested Friday, according to law enforcement officials.

Also under arrest is Richard Barnett of Arkansas, the man suspected of illegally entering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, putting his feet up on the desk and taking mail. He will face unlawful entry charges and mail theft charges.

Adam Johnson, a Florida man accused of carrying a lectern through the States Capitol as seen in a viral photo, has been arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

Thirteen people, including Barnett and Coffman, were charged by the end of Friday night in D.C. federal court, the Department of Justice announced. The FBI and Department of Justice say they’ve assigned hundreds of officers and prosecutors to handle cases from the Capitol unrest.

Mark Leffingwell allegedly entered the Senate side of the Capitol then hit an officer in the helmet and chest on Capitol Grounds. He is now charged with assault on a federal law enforcement, unlawful entry and other charges, the Department of Justice says.

Leffingwell will be held in custody for at least three days, News4 learned Saturday.

Nicholas Ochs, who is allegedly the head of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys, is scheduled for his court appearance at U.S. District Court in Hawaii.

Federal prosecutors showed photos of Ochs in the court filings, alleging he was unlawfully in the Capitol and smoking a cigarette during the unrest.

A Maryland man, Christopher Alberts, was charged with having two guns and ammunition near the Capitol, the Justice Department said.

Cleveland Grover Meredith, Jr. was also arrested for making "interstate threats to Speaker Nancy Pelosi," according to the Justice Department.

. Investigators allege Meredith texted others that he would be "putting a bullet" in Pelosi's head.

Although he did not arrive in the District in time for the pro-Trump rally, Meredith was found to be in possession of “a box of suspected THC edibles and a vial of testosterone cypionate/propionate,” unregistered firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, the FBI said.

In one text, Meredith said, “Thinking about heading over to Pelosi (obscenity) speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV [purple devil emoji].” In another, he asked, “How much u give me to go trench the Capital lawn with ma big truk?”

Charged with violent entry and knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds, among other charges, are: Barnett; Leffingwell; Matthew Council, of Florida; Cindy Fitchett, of Virginia; Michael Curzio, of Florida; Douglas Sweet, of Florida; Bradley Ruskelas, of Illinois; Terry Brown, of Pennsylvania and Thomas Gallagher.

Those six were arrested after refusing to leave the upper level of the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center. Officers pulled them from a larger crowd and handcuffed them, according to court documents.

About 40 people have been arrested and charged in Superior Court with offenses including unlawful entry, curfew violations and gun-related crimes, authorities said.

Twitter announced on Friday that it has permanently suspended President Donald Trump from the platform for using language that was “highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place at the U.S. Capitol.”

U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Virginia, says more charges against more people are clearly warranted.

"Anyone who participated in the insurrection and the occupation of the United States Capitol, which is illegal, should be held to a lawful account and brought to justice," Connolly said.

Larry Cosme, the head of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, says more charges are warranted against more people.

"Anyone that tries to injure men and women in the law enforcement community, federal, state or local will face severe consequences," Cosme said.

Federal officials said there's no indication that Antifa was involved.

These individuals are wanted by D.C. police and the FBI for unlawful entry, stolen property and other charges. Click on a photo for more information.