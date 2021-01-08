These Are the US Capitol Rioters Authorities Are Looking For

D.C. police, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies are sorting through a mass of images from the Capitol riot, hoping to track down suspects wanted for unlawful entry, stolen property and other offenses.

Already, internet sleuths are taking it upon themselves to seek out the identities of those listed as suspects by law enforcement. See the grid below to see which suspects are wanted and which have already been identified and charged.

These individuals are wanted by D.C. police and the FBI for unlawful entry, stolen property and other charges. Click on a photo for more information.

Among the suspects who have been identified is Richard Barnett, who was photographed Wednesday with his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk. Barnett was arrested Friday, according to law enforcement officials.

According to NBC News, Jake Angeli, a longtime QAnon supporter from Arizona, was also one of the rioters in the Captiol.

Angeli can be seen in several photos shirtless with bold makeup, wearing Viking horns and fur and holding a confederate flag inside the Capitol building. He is wanted for unlawful entry by D.C. police.

A man who wore his Navistar company badge while he stormed the U.S. Capitol was identified by his Maryland employer and fired Thursday. He was also included on law enforcement's wanted lists.

Nicholas Ochs, a Hawaii leader of the Proud Boys, is also under arrest for unlawful entry of the U.S. Capitol, federal officials say. Their charging document cited a photo allegedly showing Ochs smoking inside the Capitol.

BREAKING: Feds say, Nicholas Ochs, a Hawaii leader of the Proud Boys is under arrest for unlawful entry of US Capitol. Their charging document cited this photo allegedly showing Ochs smoking inside the Capitol pic.twitter.com/DrdaSihui7 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 8, 2021

Federal officials also announced on Friday a case against Alabama resident Lonnie Coffman who was found to have 11 Molotov cocktails and a cache of firearms inside his pickup truck near the Capitol grounds Wednesday. A photo of Coffman has not been released.

The FBI tweeted that "we are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence."

D.C. police also tweeted that they are seeking "assistance in identifying persons of interest responsible for unlawful entry offences."

Among the most-sought is a person wanted for questioning about the pipe bombs discovered at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee in D.C. on Wednesday afternoon, the agency said. The devices were safely disabled.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Several pictures were released by MPD on Thursday, and MPD Chief Robert Contee said he believes the photos — coupled with a potential reward of $1,000 per suspect — will lead to arrests.

“There’s no mistake about some of who these people are,” Contee said. “Call into your local FBI office, identify who these individuals are and let’s hold them accountable.”

The FBI's Washington Field Office has received more than 4,000 tips.

#FBIWFO is seeking the public's assistance in identifying those who made unlawful entry into U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. If you witnessed unlawful violent actions contact the #FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit photos/videos at https://t.co/NNj84wkNJP. https://t.co/iSeA3UMeyz pic.twitter.com/TW7fma4QDE — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 8, 2021

You can report any tips directly to D.C. police. You can also contact the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at fbi.gov/USCapitol. You may also contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

The mayhem at the U.S. Capitol led to the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer, and more than 80 arrests. More than 50 U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. police officers sustained injuries during the attack on the Capitol, wrote Steven Sund, the Chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, in a statement Thursday.