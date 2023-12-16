US Senate

Senate staffer alleged by conservative outlets to have had sex in a hearing room is no longer employed

Conservative news outlets alleged that the aide to Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., appeared in a leaked video showing men having sex in a Senate hearing room

The Capitol dome in Washington, D.C
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Ben Cardin’s office has parted ways with a staffer who conservative news outlets alleged was shown in a leaked video having sex in a Senate hearing room.

“Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate,” the Maryland Democrat’s office said in a statement to NBC News on Saturday, which was first obtained by Politico. “We will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”

On Friday, The Daily Caller, a conservative news outlet, published what it said was video showing a congressional staffer having “sex with an unknown man in the Senate hearing room.” It added that the video was shared “in a private group for gay men in politics.”

Conservative outlets then alleged that Maese-Czeropski, a legislative aide for Cardin, was one of the men in the video.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

