Virginia Primary

Terry McAuliffe Wins Democratic Nomination for Governor in Virginia Primary

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is projected to win the Democratic Party’s nomination in his quest for a second term in office. 

Tuesday’s victory means the longtime fixture of Democratic politics will go on to face GOP political newcomer Glenn Youngkin in November.

McAuliffe held office from 2014 to 2018, but governors in the state are not allowed to run for consecutive terms.

  • Governor (D)

    83% reporting

    • Winner

      Terry McAuliffe

      62%

      212,177

    • Jennifer Carroll Foy

      21%

      71,691

    • Jennifer McClellan

      11%

      38,642

    • Justin Fairfax

      4%

      12,576

    • Lee Carter

      3%

      9,773

Virginia is the only state in the nation with an open race for governor this year, and the contest is expected to be a closely watched barometer of voter sentiment heading into the midterm elections.

Republicans have not won a statewide race in Virginia in over a decade.

Incumbent Mark Herring defeated challenger Jay Jones in the Democratic primary for Virginia attorney general.

  • Attorney General (D)

    83% reporting

    • Winner

      Mark Herring

      55%

      185,662

    • Jay Jones

      45%

      151,717
