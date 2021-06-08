Ayala Wins Democratic Nomination for Lieutenant Governor

Virginia is all but certain to elect its first female lieutenant governor in state history after Del. Hala Ayala won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor Tuesday.

Ayala defeated five other candidates, including Del. Sam Rasoul, a favorite of the Democratic left.

Ayala will now face Republican Winsome Sears, the first Black woman to receive a major party’s endorsement for statewide office in Virginia.

In the other statewide down-ballot race, Attorney General Mark Herring will seek a third term from voters in November after beating back a strong challenge from Norfolk Del. Jay Jones.

Lieutenant Governor (D) 99% reporting

Herring's victory was a closely watched race among the down-ballot contests in Tuesday's primary election. He will face Republican state Del. Jason Miyares in the November general election.

Both Democrats and Republicans are holding nominating primaries for some House of Delegates seats and local races.

Virginia’s off-year elections typically draw national attention as a possible bellwether for trends heading into next year’s midterms.

Republicans chose their statewide candidates in a nominating convention last month. The GOP is looking to end a 12-year losing streak in statewide elections.