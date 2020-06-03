Early DC Primary Results Come In After Long Lines, Mail-in Ballot Issues

Voters in Washington, D.C., stood in long lines at the polls to cast their primary ballots Tuesday, with many reports that residents who requested mail-in ballots did not receive them. Many voters were in line past midnight, exempted from the city's 7 p.m. curfew.

The votes are still being counted, but early results indicate some changes to D.C.'s City Council, in terms of who represents Wards 2 and 4.

Resigned Ward 2 Councilmember Jack Evans' effort at a comeback fell flat. Evans received 293 votes as of Wednesday morning, coming in last place out of eight candidates.

Ward 2 candidates Brook Pinto and Patrick Kennedy each captured more than 25% of the vote. Evans was the council's longest-serving member.

Janeese George, who billed herself as a progressive challenger to Ward 4 incumbent Brandon Todd, declared victory on Wednesday morning. Todd replaced D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser when she left that seat and has been an ally to the mayor.

Former Vice President Joe Biden captured 77% of votes counted so far, results indicated Wednesday morning. President Donald Trump won 88% of Republican primary votes.

The coronavirus pandemic led the D.C. Board of Elections to only open 20 voting centers, compared to 144 in a normal year. Citizens were urged to vote early or by mail, but that didn't stop a series of issues from troubling voters.

After noon on Tuesday, some voters were told they could cast ballots by email.

By Wednesday morning, D.C. had counted all the votes cast at precincts and mail-in ballots already received.

More mail-in ballots are expected to arrive at the Board of Elections on Wednesday and Thursday. The board is legally required to certify ballots within 10 days of counting the last votes.

Councilmember Elissa Silverman said on Twitter that more than 380 constituents complained that they didn't get mail-in ballots.

"From email requests to my office, large numbers of voters never got absentee ballots. Unacceptable," she said in a tweet.

Silverman told voters that if they didn't receive their ballot, they could reach out to the Board of Elections to get a ballot that could be submitted by email.

D.C. Council Members shared stories of voters standing in line after midnight, hours after a 7 p.m. curfew was implemented in the District. Voters were exempt from the curfew, but News4 is investigating a report on social media from one voter that a police officer told them to go home.

Council Member Kenyan McDuffie said his Ward 5 called the situation "worse than unfair" and reported wait times of over 4 hours at McKinley and Turkey Thicket locations.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the official D.C. tracking website said waits at most polls were 90 minutes or longer. None were shorter than 30 minutes.

But some took to social media to report they were standing in line for hours at a time.